Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Week 14 Game vs. Eagles

The New York Giants made two standard elevations from their practice squad ahead of their Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But it's the moves they didn't make which are telling.

Cornerback Zyon Gilbert and defensive lineman Ryder Anderson were the standard practice squad elevations.

Gilbert made his NFL debut last week after being elevated for additional depth in case Darnay Holmes (shoulder) could not go. Holmes ended up inactive, with Gilbert playing 56 defensive snaps for the Giants.

This week, Holmes (shoulder) did not receive an injury designation after being upgraded to a full practice participant Friday. Cornerback Nick McCloud, who was also on the injury report this week, listed with a hamstring strain, did not receive an injury designation either.

Gilbert's role this week will probably be more for special teams than the defense. Gilbert played six snaps last week on special teams, all as a punt gunner.

This is Anderson's third and final practice squad elevation before he becomes subject to waivers should the Giants call him up again. Anderson was elevated in Weeks 6 and 7 against the Ravens and Jaguars, respectively, to provide defensive line depth. He's likely been called up again, given that defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) is listed as doubtful on the team's injury report.

The moves that the Giants didn't make are probably more interesting. New York did not elevate a running back from the practice squad despite Saquon Barkey being listed as questionable with a neck ailment that landed him on Thursday's injury report.

The feeling is that Barkley will be available to play, barring a major setback occurring overnight. If he does play, his role, which has seen him average 20.1 yards per carry this season, would likely be scaled back just a bit this week, which would mean more opportunities for Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell, neither of whom had a carry last week, to pick up some of Barkley's snaps.

The Giants also didn't activate offensive lineman Ben Bredeson from injured reserve. Bredeson (knee) was first designated for return from IR on November 28, so he has another week to go before a decision must be made to either activate him or leave him on IR.

With Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and Shane Lemieux (toe) declared out of Sunday's game with their respective injuries, the Giants are poised to go with Nick Gates at left guard and Jon Feliciano at center, the same lineup they had last week.

