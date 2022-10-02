New York Giants Earn Passing Grades in 20-12 Win Over Chicago Bears

The grades are in for the New York Giants 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears.

Offense: B

The Giants knew coming into this game they'd be up against one of the league's worst run defenses in the Chicago Bears, so sure enough, the plan was to run wild. And run wild they did.

Running back Sauqon Barkley (146 yards on 31 carries) recorded his 14th career 100-yard rushing performance and his second such showing this season. Meanwhile, before suffering a left ankle injury, quarterback Daniel Jones ran in both touchdowns off of boots that left the Bears sucking wind.

Getting back to Barkley, though, when the Giants lost both Jones and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) to injuries, he stepped in as the Wildcat quarterback to keep the offense afloat until Jones felt confident enough in his ankle to at least get under center and hand the ball off.

There wasn't much from the passing game this week--the two quarterbacks combined to go nine of 16 for 82 yards and one interception. Nothing (again) from Kenny Golladay, who had one target before leaving the game with a knee injury. The receivers, in fact, caught three of the passes today, which moving forward isn't sustainable, but which got the job done this week.

Defense: A

Despite not having defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) and then losing cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee) and safety Julian Love (concussion), the Giants defense held firm. It forced four field goals by Bears kicker Michael Badgley. The Giants' pass rush also broke out with six sacks, five in the first half alone.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence II was a terror, recording two of those sacks to go along with five tackles, one tackle for a loss, and three quarterback hits. There were no interceptions by the team this week.

Still, the defense forced three fumbles, including a nice tag-team tandem featuring a forced fumble by outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and the recovery by his bookend, Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Special Teams: C+

Another week, another long punt return given up by the Giants coverage unit. This week it was Veelus Jones, Jr. with a 19-yard return. Jones finished with a 9.5 average. Punt returner Richie James, usually sure-handed, put a ball on the ground in the second quarter that the Bears recovered and later converted into one of kicker Michael Badgley's four field goals on the day.

The Giants later got one back against the Bears when Jones muffed a punt that Gary Brightwell recovered. Unfortunately, the Giants couldn't turn the opportunity into points as kicker Graham Gano missed a 37-yard chip shot that hit the left upright. However, the Giants still managed to survive the adventures their special teams put them through this week.

Coaching: A

Kudos to head coach Brian Daboll for not giving in to quarterback Daniel Jones's pleas to return to the game after spraining his ankle. Although Daboll eventually had no choice but to turn to Jones once Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion, Daboll played it safe with his starting quarterback by having him simply hand the ball off.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, as usual, lived and died by the blitz, and the Giants defense rewarded his confidence with its best pass rushing/pressure performance of the young season.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka quickly adjusted after the Giants went three-and-out on a drive that saw Saquon Barkley sent up the gut. Barkley picked up the bulk of his rushing yards on stretch plays and outside runs, which ultimately tired out the Bears defense.

