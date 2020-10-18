New York Giants | Stats That Mattered in 20-19 Week 6 Win Over Washington Football Team

It wasn’t pretty, and it almost didn’t happen, but the New York Giants managed to get into the win column with a 20-19 close one against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium.

The win for the Giants wasn’t a pretty one, but a win is a win, as the old saying goes. The Giants made a play or two more than Washington to hang on, creating a situation that will hopefully give the Giants some momentum on what’s a short work week, but

Some will point to the head-scratching decision by Washington head coach Ron Rivera to go for two points rather than kick an extra point that would have sent the game into overtime as the reason behind the Giants win.

So let’s look at some numbers from this week’s game, both good and bad, and what they mean.

145 – Number of pass attempts in between the Giants’ last touchdown pass, tossed back in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 against the Steelers, and their 23-yard pass to receiver Darius Slayton in the first quarter of this game.

That streak, the longest in the NFL, also equates to 16 quarters and 255:27 of play-time between touchdown throws.

Slayton, by the way, is the recipient of all three Giants receiving touchdowns this season. He led the Giants last year with eight touchdowns and now has 11 touchdown receptions in 20 games since entering the league last year.

49 – The length of quarterback Daniel Jones’ big second-quarter run, which set up a Graham Gano 20-yard field goal to make it 13-3 in the second quarter.

That’s the longest run by a Giants quarterback since Fran Tarkenton ran for 22 yards in 1967 and again in 1968. Jones once again finished as the Giants leading rusher, recording 74 yards on seven carries. He now has 204 rushing yards on 27 carries, his rushing yards leading the team through six games.

44 – Number of points that the Giants defense has allowed to opponents in the final two minutes of a half. That trend continued this week at the end of the first half when New York gave up a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas, making it a 13-10 game.

7 – Number of negative plays the Washington defense forced against the Giants.

5 – Number of touchdowns in which Darius Slayton has caught a touchdown pass on a go route. Per NextGen Stats, Slayton is tied for second (with Houston tight end Darren Fells and Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans) for recording the most touchdown receptions on a go route in his career since 2019. (Green Bay’s Devante Parker leads with six.)

0 – The Giants continue to struggle in the red zone, going zero for three this week. The Giants have now made 16 trips this season to the red zone and have scored just four touchdowns for a dismal 25% conversion rate.