Giants' 2024 Strength of Schedule Revealed
With the 2024 NFL regular-season schedule set to be released in the coming days, the New York Giants aren't catching much of a break regarding the overall strength of the opponents they'll see in the coming year.
Last season, the Giants tied with the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys for the third-toughest strength of schedule (0.549). But this year, they're not catching any breaks despite their third-place finish in the NFC East and their sixth overall place in the draft.
The Giants own the sixth-toughest schedule, with their 2024 opponents holding a combined .516 winning percentage (149-140). That slate includes 12 games against teams with a .500 or better win percentage and eight games against 2023 postseason teams.
The Giants' strength of schedule tops the rest of their division opponents. Dallas' strength of schedule is 12th (.505); the Commanders are 16th (.502), and the Eagles are 21st (.491).
Dallas and Philadelphia will both have 11 games against opponents who finished with a .500 record of better last year while the Commanders only have 10 such games. But the Cowboys have nine games against playoff teams this year whereas the Eagles and Commanders, like the Giants, only have eight.
In addition to their NFC East foes (Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington), whom they'll face at home and on the road, the Giants will host New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Minnesota, and Indianapolis.
They will visit Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel