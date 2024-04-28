Giants All In On Daniel Jones “As It Sits Today”
After months of speculation, smokescreens, mock drafts, and yes, even some infighting among the fan base, the New York Giants 2024 draft class, the last major piece of the roster-building process, is done.
The draft pretty much went how many expected it would, except for one glaring omission in the minds of some: a lack of a quarterback.
The Giants, who, despite general manager Joe Schoen’s proclamation before the draft that he would be comfortable going into 2024 with the trio of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito, tried to move up to the No. 3 pick held by the New England Patriots to land North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. The offer, per multiple reports, included two first-round picks and the Giants’ second-rounder this year.
The Patriots, however, were never serious about moving out of that third spot, barring a ridiculously unprecedented offer (not even reports of the Minnesota Vikings offering both their first-round picks this year were enough to move the needle).
And so, the Giants, rather than reach for a quarterback at six or settle for someone they weren’t fully convinced could one day lead them to the promised land, are going to run it back with Jones “as it sits today,” to use Schoen’s words.
“Daniel is still under contract for three more years. As it sits today, that's where we are,” Schoen said.
The problem with the plan is that Jones has a growing and concerning injury history. Two neck injuries in three years—and yes, we’re aware the second one was a stinger that’s common in the game—is a concern. So, too, is the torn ACL for a quarterback who has relied heavily on his ability to run.
But perhaps the biggest concern with Jones, who was going to play this year anyway, given the guaranteed money owed to him on his contract, is his unwillingness, at least so far, to be smart about his body. He’s taken far too many hits of his own doing because he’s tried to get that extra yard or two rather than to know when to say when and live to see another down.
He’s got this obsession for wanting to show how tough he is—does anyone remember a couple of years ago when, under head coach Joe Judge, there was a training camp braw, and right there at the bottom of the pile was Jones?—which while admirable to a degree, is also not always the smart thing to do.
Can he change? If he wants to see the end of that four-year contract, he’d better.
Meanwhile, where does that leave the Giants? Obviously, Jones, if healthy, will be the starter. The brass got him a shiny new No. 1 receiver in Malik Nabers, who should help open things up for the passing game—assuming the opportunities to throw deep are both there and are taken advantage of.
The brass also loaded up the offensive line with veterans obtained via free agency in the hopes that the unit can hit the ground running and not be the problem it’s been in years past.
Plan B is Lock, a former No. 1 draft pick who thus far has been able to establish himself as a viable starter for Denver and Seattle.
If we’re going to praise head coach Brian Daboll for the work he did with Josh Allen in Buffalo or how quickly Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie free agent last year, came on when pressed into action, or how former backup Tyrod Taylor looked even better after having a chance to attend the Daboll School of Quarterbacking, then who’s to say that Lock won’t benefit from the lessons he’s going to learn about the position from Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney?
But what if it doesn’t work out?
That’s when things will really start to get interesting.
