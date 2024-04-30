Lingering Questions at Quarterback for Giants in PFN's Post-Draft Power Rankings
The New York Giants believe they have a promising 2024 draft. The six-member class and the nearly dozen or so undrafted free agents are set to hit the field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center a week from Friday.
However, as promising as the Giants' class looks on paper, not everyone was impressed with the additions to the roster. That includes Pro Football Network, who ranked the Giants at No. 31 in their post-draft power rankings, only ahead of the Carolina Panthers.
"Daniel Jones emerged as one of the biggest winners from the NFL Draft after the Giants failed to add quarterback competition," Dallas Robinson wrote. "Instead of trading up for Drake Maye or taking J.J. McCarthy at No. 6, Big Blue went with Nabers, whose burst and yards-after-catch ability could make him a favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024."
What Robinson failed to acknowledge, particularly regarding the quarterback situation, is that the Patriots, who held the No. 3 spot that the Giants tried to trade up to, apparently weren't willing to move out of the spot. This decision, along with the Giants' high grade on Nabers, raises questions about the ranking they received.
It's hard to believe the Giants are ranked that low when teams like the Atlanta Falcons, ranked 17th, drafted quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. in the first round just weeks after giving Kirk Cousins a guaranteed contract.
Draft picks aside, we understand the concern over the Giants quarterback situation. The team's brass (general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Briand Daboll) have repeatedly said that Daniel Jones will be the starting quarterback once healthy; if he's not healthy come Week 1, it will be Drew Lock's team.
While Jones is said to be on track in his rehab, it's unlikely that he'll get clearance to take advantage of preseason snaps, making one wonder how Daboll and the staff will go about truly determining what's best for the team at the position moving forward.
