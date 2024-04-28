Overall, the Giants have received positive grades on their draft haul.

How National Media Graded New York Giants Draft Haul
The New York Giants addressed their most significant need during the NFL Draft by selecting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, a pick that Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News gave an A.
"The Giants go back to the first-round wide receiver well ten years after taking Odell Beckham Jr. out of LSU with another special, big-time, explosive playmaker,” Iyer wrote.
“Nabers has the speed and quickness of a true No. 1 they have been missing for Daniel Jones. Nabers is versatile to deliver outside or in the slot, stretching the field or running well after the catch, and be the new Stefon Diggs for offensive-minded coach Brian Daboll."
The Giants used their second-round pick to help fill the void left by safety Xavier McKinney’s departure, selecting safety Tyler Nubin from Minnesota. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski gave the pick an "A," noting,
"Former Minnesota Gophers prospect Antoine Winfield Jr. is now a first-team All-Pro and one of the NFL's best safeties.
"Tyler Nubin was a better all-around player than Winfield was at Minnesota. The mention of Winfield's name isn't to unfairly place a high-end comp on Nubin. Instead, it's meant to provide context...The first safety is now off the board to the New York Giants. Nubin can immediately slot into the spot left by Xavier McKinney, who signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency."
The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino gave the Giants’ third-round pick of Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips a B+, writing, "New York continues to overhaul its secondary, which was needed. Andru Phillips brings a great, pro-ready skill set. He'll unlock more versatile looks for the unit."
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso gave the Giants a B+ on their fourth-round selection of Penn State tight end Theo Johnson.
"Elite tester,” Trapasso wrote of Johnson. “Huge frame with intimidating length. Was low-volume option at Penn State but has the explosive chops to become a better receiver in the pros. Ironically, not a great blocker despite his towering, filled-out body type. Has just enough short-area quickness to separate on occasion in the NFL. Easy drops on film but counters with contested catches."
Pro Football Focus ranked the Giants' fifth-round selection of Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr as “very good.”
"Tracy is a good athlete — he recorded a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical jump — and should add some explosiveness to a backfield led by Devin Singletary,” PFF draft analyst Trevor Sikkema wrote. “Despite being a six-year player in college, Tracy has only one season at running back, and he forced 46 missed tackles on just 114 carries in that 2023 season."
Trapasso gave an A- grade to former UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau.
"No-hesitation off-ball LB with length deficiency,” Trapasso said. “Quicker than fast but plays with good speed because of how fast he reacts to what he sees happening. Unafraid to meet blockers in the hole and give them a jolt. Average ball skills and tackling soundness. Feels like someone who can outplay draft position."
