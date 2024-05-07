Giants Reportedly Had Their Eye on This Player in NFL Draft
The New York Giants are happy with their six-member draft haul consisting of skill position players.
But according to ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler, the Giants draft might have gone a little differently had USC running back MarShawn Lloyd not gone off the board at No. 88 to the Green Bay Packers.
Fowler reported that the Giants (and Dallas Cowboys, for that matter) reportedly had their eye on Lloyd, but because they didn’t have a pick between 71 and 107, they didn’t get a chance to draft him.
No matter, as in the fifth round, the Giants snapped up Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., a pick that Pro Football Focus believes could make an instant impact in his rookie season.
Tracy, a converted wide receiver, is still relatively new to the running back position. In his limited showing in the position, he’s not only been productive but also doesn’t have the tread on his tires that some of his fellow draft classmates have.
Based on Tracy’s college production, it’s not hard to see why the popular analytics site believes Tracy can make an impact as a rookie. He averaged 6.3 yards per attempt, 4.44 yards after contact per attempt, and forced 46 missed tackles, the third-most in the Big Ten.
Tracy’s prior experience as a receiver also provides flexibility in where he can be lined up to create mismatches. According to PFF, he spent 32.2 percent of his receiving snaps in the slot and 48.8 percent out wide, averaging 6.8 yards after the catch per reception in the last two seasons.
Tracy and the rest of the Giants rookies and tryout players will be in town Friday through Sunday for the team’s annual rookie minicamp. The practices on Friday and Saturday will be open to the media.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants’ selections of Phillips and Tracy are about as solid as they come regarding value. Phillips, whom general manager Joe Schoen said will start in the slot, is taking a little too much flack for not coming up with any interceptions in his collegiate career, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t productive.
Per PFF, Phillips saw 57 targets a season ago, the fourth-most in the SEC, allowing only 38 receptions. He also tied for tenth among all FBS corners with 23 defensive stops.
