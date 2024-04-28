New York Giants Mailbag: Post Draft Edition
Dan, at this point, I would say no. You can't say they've completely shut the door, but I highly doubt the two sides will reunite. As far as I know, there wasn't any bad blood between the two sides. A big issue was Jackson's inability to stay healthy; plus, I know the team wanted to move on from his cost.
(From Dean T.) With the Steelers going with Russell Wilson for 2024, I believe they are using Fields as trade bait. What are your thoughts on the Giants putting a package together to bring Justin Fields to NY?
Dean, if the Giants didn't get involved with bidding for Fields when he was with the Bears, why would they do so now?
Given that the Giants passed on taking a quarterback to develop, I suspect there will be a heavy emphasis on getting Drew Lock, himself a former No. 1 draft pick, up to speed so that if Daniel Jones has another injury setback or plays himself off this team, perhaps Lock becomes the heir apparent. I think they're also going to continue developing Tommy DeVito. Do I agree with the plan? No, but let's see how it works out.
(From David P.) When can we realistically expect the Giants to be good? I don't mean for one season like 2016 or 2022 (that playoff gap is astounding), but I mean like competitive each year and eventually Super Bowl?
David, if I could forecast the future accurately, I would have quit sportswriting years ago. I know fans don't want to hear this, but patience is a must. Just as this team didn't deteriorate overnight, it's not going to be built up overnight.
The previous regimes had no solid plan, and the head coaching carousel didn't help. Giants ownership needs to stay patient with this current general manager-head coach combo and let them build out the team in their vision.
Ed, it's always best to see the players in person and let them enter the building before concluding. Right now, the only headscratcher to come out of the draft is that I don't believe they got themselves a CB2. Maybe that guy is already on the roster for all I know, but I thought they might go cornerback before safety.
Correct. Head coach Brian Daboll said the plan was to add another quarterback for the spring.
Why do people continuously worry about the Eagles' salary cap sitatuion? My concern would be about the Giants' cap situation--and even in that case it's not something I can control, hence I don't think I'd spend a whole lot of time stressing over it.
The five veterans signed, plus the two youngsters they have (Ezeudu and McKethan), aren't enough? Seriously, though, the plan here, as I mentioned earlier in the year before free agency got started, was to staff the line with veterans so it could hit the ground running faster and then have Carmen Bricillo work on developing the younger talent that, thus far hasn't been as fully developed as could be.
