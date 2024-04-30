Giants Add UDFA PK Jude McAtameny to Roster
The New York Giants have signed kicker Jude McAtameny to their 90-man roster.
McAtamney, 6-2 and 205 pounds, hails from Derry, Ireland. He played two years of college ball at Rutgers; before that, he was a midfielder for the Derry Under-20s team.
In 2022, McAtamney played in all 12 games for the Scarlet Knights, going 12-for-18 on field goals, with five of his attempts coming at 40+ yards (including a long of 49 made twice). He finished as the team's scoring leader with 59 points.
Last season, McAtamney played in 13 games and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors. He set a Rutgers school record with 40 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs, with zero going out of bounds after setting in as the team's kickoff specialist. He only had one field goal attempt, which he did not convert.
McAtamney gives the Giants another leg to help take some of the onus off of Graham Gano, who is recovering from season-ending knee surgery. Gano is expected to be ready to play in Week 1 of the 2024 season, but the Giants want to ease his load in training camp while also giving McAtamney a chance to put together some NFL film.
