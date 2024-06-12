Giants Sign Veteran DB Willie "Tre" Herndon Following Successful Tryout
Former Jacksonville Jaguars veteran cornerback Willie “Tre” Herndon III has signed a deal with the New York Giants after having a successful tryout at the team's mandatory minicamp.
Herndon made the Giants' Day 2 practice highlight reel when he picked off a pass tipped by linebacker Darrian Beavers that had been thrown by Tommy DeVito.
Herndon entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Jaguars. He amassed 243 tackles, 32 pass breakups, and three interceptions in Duval County, including 46 takedowns in 16 appearances last year. Herndon also upped his pressure, earning a career-best three quarterback hits.
The Giants have a young defensive secondary, particularly at the cornerback spot. Third-year man Cor'Dale Flott ended the spring practices as the projected starter on the depth chart when the team opens up its training camp next month.
However, the Giants have been trying to add veteran experience to their cornerback room all off-season, with failed attempts to sign Darious Williams, Tre'Davious White, and Stephen Nelson to pair with Deonte Banks, their first-round pick last year, who seems locked in as a starter.
Herndon was mostly a depth piece in Jacksonville but has made 34 starts over the last six seasons and can give the Giants that veteran insurance they've been looking for. He fills the roster spot that opened when tight end Darren Waller retired.