Giants Training Camp Notebook: Practice 5 | Pads Go on
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The first day of full pads at New York Giants practice is prime time for defensive players to make names for themselves. The freedom to fly in and make stops against the run, engage blockers violently, and get physical when looking to break up passes allows players to establish themselves.
One such player, linebacker Dyontae Johnson, turned heads on Monday morning. Johnson spent most of the day playing as either the other linebacker next to Bobby Okereke with the starters or taking over the MIKE spot with the second string.
Johnson has experience playing in a similar defense with Toledo before signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2023.
Safety/linebacker Isaiah Simmons has spent a lot of time playing in the slot during training camp. Simmons’ versatility allows defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to run the defense the way he wants.
In 2023, no NFL team went light in the box as often as the Tennessee Titans did under Bowen. The Titans were light in the box on 19.4% of total defense plays. Simmons's ability to play the nickel allows the defense to go light without sacrificing himself in run defense.
“In the spring, I was looking at him like, ‘How’s he going to do this?’” cornerback Dru Phillips said about Simmons after practice. “He’s just so big, but you see him covering guys like Wan’Dale (Robinson)...he’s a freak of nature.”
Speaking of Phillips, he flashed multiple times in practice, being very active against the run and rushing the passer from the slot. He also got an opportunity to go against Malik Nabers.
"That kid's a baller,” Phillips said. “I've been on him some reps...you're going to go see a guy like Malik every week of the season, so going against him in a practice, now I know what to expect."
Phillips and Nabers are just two of the draft picks that the Giants are looking for significant contributions from this season.
Second-year safety Gervarrius Owens, who worked alongside Elijah Riley as the second-team safety, also had a strong day.
Early in practice, Owens made an athletic play to save a loose ball from hitting the ground and recovering it. Later in the day, he forced an incompletion by hitting receiver Miles Boykin.
Veteran cornerback David Long Jr. made a nifty play late in practice with an athletic pass breakup by the sideline.
Monday Morning Quarterbacks
As has been the case every day so far, quarterback Daniel Jones was inconsistent on his deep passes, which today weren’t that many as there was more of a focus on the running game and the shorter stuff. Jones had some strong throws and no trouble picking apart the underneath parts of the defense but has yet to find consistent success in his return to training camp.
Jones has done well getting the ball out of his hand quickly on the shorter throws. He also completed a few throws while off-balance. After practice, Jones and center Austin Schlottmann, in for John Michael Schmitz, got together to work on the ball exchange.
The offensive line did a good job, for the most part, keeping Jones clean and allowing him to find receivers all over the short and intermediate areas of the field.
There was one play specifically where Jones had Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson in the back of the end zone for what would have been a contested catch, but the ball was uncatchable.
Free agent signing Drew Lock had a strong day of practice on Monday. Lock found ways to extend plays with his legs before dumping the ball off to underneath targets.
Considering the offensive line injuries, Lock was playing with bottom-of-the-roster linemen so using his legs to buy time was a necessity.
Lock spent the spring with the starters but has been playing with the second-string during training camp. “Being able to have a little bit of both - work with the ones in OTAs and the twos here, it’s a deep skill room.”
Lock was brought in this past offseason on a one year contract worth $5 million with $4.95 million guaranteed. The contract makes him one of the highest-paid veteran backups but if he starts at any point, he would be one of the least expensive starters.
Lock replaces Tyrod Taylor, now with the New York Jets, but holds no ill will for Daboll, saying on Hard Knocks that keeping Taylor was his top backup option.
“You want to keep the quarterback room the same. As a coach, if we have a great room and guys get along, I’d try to keep it the same. Why wouldn’t you?”
Running Backs Turn Heads
There might not be an offensive position that pops more once the pads come on than running backs.
Saquon Barkley is gone to the Philadelphia Eagles, but the running back room showed flashes during all practice on Monday.
Free agent signing Devin Singletary picked up chunk play after chunk play throughout the day. Cutback lanes were present, and he had no hesitation hitting the hole.
The young bucks in the backfield showed big play potential and technical improvements that the Giants hadn’t made in years.
Second-year running back Eric Gray showed up when the Giants practiced their “backed up” portion of practice from inside their own endzone. Safety Elijah Riley blitzed off the edge, and Gray stonewalled him in the backfield in pass protection.
Rookie Tyrone Tracy, Jr. had a strong day of practice overall but showed good awareness in pass protection. The technique wasn’t perfect (but wasn’t awful either), but quickly identified the blitzer and slowed him down, uncommon for rookie backs.
Tracy popped with his vision as a ball carrier, perhaps one of the reasons he was working as a kick returner in practice. Tracy should have a role in this offense as a rookie.
Rookie free agent Dante “Turbo” Miller got a reaction from the crowd when a cutback from him turned into a long run. Miller reeled in a one-handed pass along the sideline as well.
One-on-Ones
The Giants' offensive linemen went against the defensive front for the first time this camp. Unfortunately, that action occurred on a far field, which we couldn’t see clearly. However, we were advised that Kayvon Thibodeaux won all his matchups and that it was a draw between Andrew Thomas and Brian Burns.
Giants Injury Report
Outside linebacker Tomon Fox (hamstring) didn’t work on Monday. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (illness) was held out of practice. Center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) missed his second day of practice. Rookie safety Tyler Nubin (calf) also continues to miss practice.
OLB Brian Burns left practice early after what appeared to be a right ankle/foot injury. Early word is that it’s not believed to be serious. Also leaving practice early was tight end Lawrence Cager (unknown) who was seen stretching his leg on the side.
Offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle) remains on the PUP list but was seen working to the side throughout the majority of practice, including light jogging. Also still on PUP is cornerback Aaron Robisnon (knee).
Defensive backs Jalen Mills (calf) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver (groin) are on the reserve/non-football injury list.
Quote of the Day
“Fantastic. I’ve been very impressed with all of the guys on the team. (Malik) Nabers has obviously done a great job…(Darius) Slay(ton), Wan’Dale (Robinson), Isaiah, all the Isaiahs, Bryce.” – quarterback Drew Lock on the weapons in the Giants offense
Giants Training Camp Schedule
The Giants will be back at practice on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. The practice will be open to the public (weather permitting) and will end around noon. There will be no practice on Wednesday as the players get a day off before returning to practice on Thursday and Friday.