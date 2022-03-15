Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Austin Johnson
Team(s)
Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants

Defensive Tackle Austin Johnson Agrees to Terms with Chargers

Johnson played two seasons with the Giants after coming over from Tennessee.

Defensive tackle Austin Johnson, who turned into a nice little free-agent pickup for the Giants in 2020, is headed west to the Chargers, per the NFL Network.

Johnson, who took over Dalvin Tomlinson's role in 2021, was initially a second-round pick by the Titans. He signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Giants in 2020, reuniting with then defensive line coach Sean Spencer, his position coach at Penn State.

In two seasons for the Giants, Johnson appeared in 33 games with 17 starts. He recorded 90 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, eight quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks to go along with two pass breakups.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Mark Glowinski (64) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
Transactions

Giants Add Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano to Offensive Line

The Giants addressed their most critical unit on the first day of permissible free agency negotiations, adding two experienced offensive linemen to their starting unit.

By Patricia Traina21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Transactions

TE Evan Engram Agrees to Terms with Jacksonville

The last of the Giants three tight ends from last season moves on.

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants Free Agency 2022 Scorecard

Keep it here throughout the 2022 NFL free agency period for the latest Giants rumors, news, transactions, reactions and much more.

By Patricia Traina9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Last season, Johnson posted career highs in sacks (35), tackles (72), and quarterback hits (7) in 2021 while starting all 17 games and playing in a career-high 664 snaps.

The versatile Johnson played most of his snaps for the Giants manning the B-gap (1,262).

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Johnson's new contract is worth up to $14 million over two years.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants
New York Giants

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Mark Glowinski (64) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano to Offensive Line

By Patricia Traina21 minutes ago
Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

TE Evan Engram Agrees to Terms with Jacksonville

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
News

New York Giants Free Agency 2022 Scorecard

By Patricia Traina9 hours ago
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen speaks during his introductory press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Big Blue+

Giants' Multistep Plan to Crush Free Agency

By Patricia Traina12 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (LB20) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

By Nick Falato13 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField.
News

He's Back! Tom Brady Announces His Return

By The Giants Maven News DeskMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17168836_168397622_lowres
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OC Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

By Nick FalatoMar 13, 2022
bradberry
Big Blue+

Why Giants Don't Have to Rush to Trade Cornerback James Bradberry

By Patricia TrainaMar 13, 2022