Defensive Tackle Austin Johnson Agrees to Terms with Chargers

Johnson played two seasons with the Giants after coming over from Tennessee.

Defensive tackle Austin Johnson, who turned into a nice little free-agent pickup for the Giants in 2020, is headed west to the Chargers, per the NFL Network.

Johnson, who took over Dalvin Tomlinson's role in 2021, was initially a second-round pick by the Titans. He signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Giants in 2020, reuniting with then defensive line coach Sean Spencer, his position coach at Penn State.

In two seasons for the Giants, Johnson appeared in 33 games with 17 starts. He recorded 90 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, eight quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks to go along with two pass breakups.

Last season, Johnson posted career highs in sacks (35), tackles (72), and quarterback hits (7) in 2021 while starting all 17 games and playing in a career-high 664 snaps.

The versatile Johnson played most of his snaps for the Giants manning the B-gap (1,262).

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Johnson's new contract is worth up to $14 million over two years.

Join the Giants Country Community