Defensive Tackle Austin Johnson Agrees to Terms with Chargers
Defensive tackle Austin Johnson, who turned into a nice little free-agent pickup for the Giants in 2020, is headed west to the Chargers, per the NFL Network.
Johnson, who took over Dalvin Tomlinson's role in 2021, was initially a second-round pick by the Titans. He signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Giants in 2020, reuniting with then defensive line coach Sean Spencer, his position coach at Penn State.
In two seasons for the Giants, Johnson appeared in 33 games with 17 starts. He recorded 90 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, eight quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks to go along with two pass breakups.
Giants Add Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano to Offensive Line
The Giants addressed their most critical unit on the first day of permissible free agency negotiations, adding two experienced offensive linemen to their starting unit.
TE Evan Engram Agrees to Terms with Jacksonville
The last of the Giants three tight ends from last season moves on.
New York Giants Free Agency 2022 Scorecard
Keep it here throughout the 2022 NFL free agency period for the latest Giants rumors, news, transactions, reactions and much more.
Last season, Johnson posted career highs in sacks (35), tackles (72), and quarterback hits (7) in 2021 while starting all 17 games and playing in a career-high 664 snaps.
The versatile Johnson played most of his snaps for the Giants manning the B-gap (1,262).
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Johnson's new contract is worth up to $14 million over two years.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums