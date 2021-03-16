NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Giants Lose Dalvin Tomlinson to the Vikings

Once again history repeats itself as a Giants defensive tackle coming off his rookie deal  walks away in free agency.
Stop us if you've heard this story before.

The Giants drafted, developed, and nurtured a young defensive interior lineman who went on to develop not only into a good football player but an even better young leader on the team. Yet when his rookie contract ended, instead of re-signing with the team that helped shape him, he took his talents elsewhere.

It's a story the Giants have seen payout countless times throughout the years--Cornelius Griffin, Johnathan Hankins, Barry Cofield, and Linval Joseph all following that script. And now the latest to follow suit is Dalvin Tomlinson, who, per his agency, agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $22 million with the Minnesota Vikings.

Tomlinson, who was reportedly the subject of trade talks last year with the Packers, becomes the second Giants defensive tackle to join the Vikings, following Joseph's footsteps.

And much like Joseph, who at the time sought greener pastures when the Giants at the time were cash strapped and made the decision to re-sign linebacker Jon Beason, Tomlinson, a team captain last year, likely realized once now-former teammate Leonard Williams was franchised, he couldn't afford to wait indefinitely for the Giants to get Williams' cap number lowered.

Tomlinson, who started all 64 games he played as a Giant, finished his four-year career n blue with 207 total tackles (106 solos) and 21 tackles for a loss, stats that don't even begin to define what a solid run defender he became.

He also recorded 20 quarterback hits and eight sacks over his career, including 3.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Last week head coach Joe Judge seemed resigned that Tomlinson's days with the team might be numbered.  

"I’d love to have all of our guys back. I really would," Judge said. "Obviously, we have a lot of love for Dalvin as a person and as a player. 

"In terms of Dalvin, I can’t say enough good things about him. I love him as a person, he’s a fun guy to coach. All that being said, we’d love to have all of our guys back."

If only they could have made it so, at least in this case.

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
