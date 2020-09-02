Giants Re-sign Jon Halapio, Add Receiver Johnny Holton

The Giants are re-signing offensive lineman Jon Halapio, their starting center last season, who worked out for the team Tuesday.

Halapio tore his Achilles in the closing minutes of the Giants’ Week 17 game last season and spent the entire off-season rehabbing. Despite the injury, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge frequently mentioned Halapio throughout the off-season, saying that they would check in on the offensive lineman's rehab progress throughout the off-season.

Halapio has had some misfortune with injury over his career. In addition to the Achilles injury, he lost most of the 2018 season with a broken ankle the year before. But the Giants have admired his tenacity and commitment to his craft and view him as a potential depth candidate to back up at center and guard.

The addition of Halapio, who agreed to a one-year deal, also gives the Giants the option to cut guard and center Spencer Pulley, who is due to count for $2.35 million against the cap this year.

The Giants are also signing receiver Johnny Holton, per a source. Horton offers special teams experience as a gunner.

Holton initially signed with the Raiders in May 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati. He eventually ended up on their practice squad to start that year but was cut in late November.

Holton then made a quick stop with the Eagles in 2019 but didn’t make it to their camp. He went to the Steelers after being cut and spent the 2019 season with them.

Holton has appeared in 48 games with four starts. He has 14 career receptions for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants waived defensive back Jaquarius Landrews and offensive tackle Jackson Dennis to create room on the 80-man roster.