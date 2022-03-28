Giants Re-sign Running Back Sandro Platzgummer

New York is bringing back the Austrian native whom they acquired via the NFL's International Pathway Program in 2020.

The Giants re-signed running back Sandro Platzgummer, the Austrian native with whom they linked up with in 2020 as part of the NFL's International Pathway program, to a new undisclosed contract.

Platzgummer, who for the last two years has not counted against the training camp roster or the practice squad roster due to his IPP status, spent the last two seasons on the Giants’ practice squad.

In having signed for a third season, Platzgummer's roster exemption status has expired, so he will count against this year's 90-man training camp roster and if he is good enough, the practice squad.

Platzgummer turned heads last summer when he recorded a 48-yard run against the Jets in the preseason, showing good vision and explosiveness. He finished with five career carries for 53 yards in two preseason appearances last year.

The Giants already have a crowded running backs room with projected starter Saquon Barkley, projected No. 2 Matt Breida, and special teams contributors Gary Brightwell, and former Buffalo Bills runner Antonio Williams, so Platzgummer's path to a roster spot is undoubtedly an uphill battle.

But with some continued hard work, he could find himself on the team's practice squad for the third year in a row, where he could continue to get additional coaching toward becoming NFL ready.

