Giants Roster and Practice Squad Moves: Giants Promote Niko Lalos to Active Roster

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants have promoted defensive end Niko Lalos to the 53-man roster a day after returning to the practice squad.

Lalos has an interception and a fumble recovery in two games. Because the Giants brought him up twice from the practice squad, which is the maximum number of times before a player has to be exposed to waivers, they decided to add him to the 53-man roster, making room for the former Dartmouth product by waiving outside linebacker Trent Harris. 

The Giants have also signed quarterback Joe Webb to their practice squad and waived tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart. 

Webb is a Swiss Army knife who's expected to help the Giants prepare for slippery quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray of the Cardinals this week and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens in a couple of weeks.

Webb can also play on special teams and as a receiver if needed.

Lastly, the Giants protected four players on their practice squad this week: quarterback Clayton Thorson, long snapper Carson Tinker, receiver Binjimen Victor, and defensive back Quincy Wilson.

The Giants return from a day off Tuesday to the practice field Wednesday. Head coach Joe Judge said on Monday the plan was to hold a walkthrough for the players to get acclimated to being back on East Coast time. Judge also said the plan was to have the team go through two fuller practices on Thursday and Friday.

