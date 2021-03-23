New York Giants Sign OLB Ryan Anderson to 1-Year Deal

NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
The New York Giants defense continues to get some depth reinforcements.
The New York Giants signed former Washington Football Team outside linebacker Ryan Anderson to a one-year contract.

The Giants, who are looking to bolster their pass-rushing efforts off the edges, have a pair of young draft picks, Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines, coming off season-ending injuries last year. They also added two additional draft picks to help with the outside linebacker play, Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown, in last year's draft.

However, except for Carter, who had been coming on strong until an early season Achilles injury cut short his progress, none of the other outside linebackers appeared ready for an every-down role. Instead, they found themselves in more of a rotation.

Despite this, the Giants finished 122th in the league in sacks last year with 40. But not one to rest on their laurels, the Giants, who also added former Vikings edge rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo have now added the 6'2", 255-pound Anderson, a second-round pick by the Washington Football Team in the 2017 draft out of Alabama.

Anderson, whose 1-year Veteran Salary Deal is for $1.127 million but will count for just $990,000 against this year's cap, has appeared in 52 games as a situational pass rusher. He has 86 total tackles, 15 quarterback hits, and six sacks, four of which came in 2019.

