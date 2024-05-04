New York Giants Mailbag: What to Make of the Starting QB Talk and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please use this link to avoid having your question land in spam. You may also post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain.
What do you make of all this talk about Drew Lock potentially having a chance at the starting quarterback role? -- Mickey N.
What's up, Mickey? I don't want to say it's all a lot of noise, but here's what I think. I can't see the Giants playing him in the preseason, regardless of whether Daniel Jones is ready for training camp—and he has said that he should be. Rather, I think they will give Drew Lock the bulk of those snaps so they can be sure he's ready to step in if necessary.
So, what happens now if Lock lights it up? Do the Giants "delay" Jones's 2024 return, especially if there are concerns about him being rusty? To be honest, I think it comes down to the schedule. If the Giants have a couple of tough games out of the chute, it makes sense to start Lock if he takes the bulk of the snaps in pre-season.
And if that's the way they're going to go, then stay with Lock if he proves to be the hot hand, much like how head coach Brian Daboll stuck with Tommy DeVito last season despite having Tyrod Taylor back from injured reserve.
Otherwise, just roll with Jones and see what happens. If they come out of the chute slowly, then sit Jones to avoid a potential injury that can activate the injury guarantee in his contract and roll with Lock and DeVito the rest of the way.
What is Bryce Ford-Wheaton's status? Does he have any shot at WR3, at least? -- Mitchell C.
Mitchell, we haven't been in the building since the draft, and the players were off that weekend. So, I don't know exactly where Bryce Ford-Wheaton is in his recovery, though he was doing well last I heard.
As for having a chance at WR3, I'd say that's a longshot, given that Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt are ahead of him on the depth chart.
Did you not have a 7th-round pick, or did you use it in a trade? -- Johnny S.
Johnny, the Giants traded their seventh-round pick last summer to acquire ILB Isaiah Simmons from Arizona.
Why did the Giants not pick an offensive lineman to protect Daniel Jones better? -- David S.
David, the Giants signed five offensive linemen in free agency who they apparently felt might be better than any rookie they could have landed outside of the first round.
They also have some young players on the roster, and they're hoping that new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo can develop them.
At some point, you can't keep throwing assets at a position group--you have to let the coaching see what it can do.
Did the Giants look into the Fordham U. QB C.J. Montes, a transfer from New Mexico, and TE-WR Owen Glascoe of LIU, a transfer from Penn State? -- Ted K.
Ted, I'm sure they looked at several players in this draft. Whether those players made it onto their draft board, I can't say, but I think you can assume if neither of those two was signed by the team, the Giants' brass thought there were better options.
They drafted Theo Johnson in the fourth round after signing two veterans in free agency and re-signing Lawrence Cager. So apparently, they felt they had enough at the position once they drafted Johnson.
