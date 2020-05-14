GiantsCountry
Breaking: Giants Cornerback DeAndre Baker, Seattle Cornerback Quinton Dunbar Accused of Armed Robbery

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Giants second-year cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been accused of committing armed robbery, and have warrants out for their arrest.

TMZ Sports is believed to have first reported the story. 

The Miramar, Florida Police Department announced the charges for Baker and Dunbar on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. 

The incident, according to the affidavit details, occurred in Miramar, Florida, on May 13 during a small gathering. 

According to the affidavit, at approximately 11:00 PM, Baker is accused of being in possession of a semi-automatic firearm which he allegedly brandished to take money and watches belonging to the victims by force. He is also alleged to have threatened victims with the firearm.

Police were called to the scene just after midnight to investigate reports of the armed robbery that was alleged to have occurred 45 minutes earlier.

The affidavit goes on to say that during the gathering that began around 8:00 p.m. on May 13, the host, whose name was redacted in the affidavit, claimed to have been outside the property cooking food when he heard a commotion develop inside the residence. 

The host then claimed when he looked inside, Baker was allegedly pointing a gun at one of the guests.

The Giants traded up to select Baker with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He played in all 16 games last season, starting 15 while compiling 61 tackles and 8 pass deflections.

Dunbar, who was recently traded by Washington to Seattle, was, per the police report, accused of allegedly assisting Baker with possessions from the victims, and is facing four counts of armed robbery.

The report also stated that Baker allegedly directed a third man wearing a red face mask to fire at someone who had walked into the party.

The Giants issued a statement in response to inquiries about the reports, saying, "We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time." 

