Eli Manning Seeking Minority Ownership of NFL Franchise
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner and MVP, has been as successful off the field in various endeavors as he was on the field.
His “Manning-cast” show, which he co-hosts with his brother Peyton, won an Emmy award. Manning also holds a minority stake in Gotham FC, a National Women's Soccer League team.
, Manning has his eye on an even bigger venture: partial ownership in an NFL franchise. However, before those wheels can go in motion, the league would have to adjust its ownership rules to allow private equity firms, like Manning’s Brand Velocity Group, to own minority stakes in franchises.
Bloomberg reported earlier this offseason that a special NFL committee is currently examining the Brand Velocity Group’s proposals.
Drew Scheinman, the Co-founder of Brand Velocity, confirmed that Manning and the firm are “definitely” interested in buying a stake in one of the NFL’s 32 teams. Manning has expressed his interest in the endeavor.
“It’ll be really interesting,” said Manning, who made millions between his football contracts and various marketing endorsements during his career.
“Valuations of NFL teams are getting so high that you’re limiting the number of people that can afford it.”
If Manning’s quest to become a minority owner through his firm does happen, it would be unlikely to be the Giants, the only team Manning ever played for and currently works for.
The Mara family has owned the Giants since the team’s founding in 1925. The Tisch family bought 50 percent of the Mara family’s holdings after the 1990 season.
