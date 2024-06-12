Former Giants First-round Pick Gets a Look from Dallas Cowboys
Cornerback DeAndre Baker, one of three first-round draft picks by the New York Giants in 2019, is looking to get back to the NFL after a stint with the DC Defenders of the United Football League (UFL).
Baker recently worked out with the Dallas Cowboys but remains unsigned as of this writing.
Baker was drafted 30th overall out of Georgia by the Giants in 2019, a pick the Giants made a trade with Seattle that cost the Giants the 37th, 132nd, and 142nd picks to get back into the bottom of the first round.
Baker’s rookie season was a disappointment. He appeared in 16 games with 15 starts, recording 61 tackles, eight pass breakups and no interceptions.
He was released by the Giants after one season after accusations of armed robbery surfaced in August 2020. Eventually, the charges against him were dropped, and Baker signed with Kansas City later that year, playing the rest of the 2020 season and the 2021 campaign with the Chiefs.
Baker then spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons out of football before landing in the UFL. This past season, he appeared in 10 games for the Defenders, recording 22 tackles, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
He was named to the All-UFL team after the 2024 season,