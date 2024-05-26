Former Giants O-lineman Billy Price Retires at 29 Due to Health Scare
Former NFL offensive lineman Billy Price announced on his Instagram account that he's retiring at 29 due to a recent health scare.
Price, a first-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, revealed that on April 24, he underwent emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of his lungs.
As part of his post-surgical care, the former Ohio State offensive lineman is now on prescribed blood thinners, which carry the risk of internal bleeding if he is subjected to the physical rigors that come with playing the game.
Price, who was the New York Giants' starting center in 2021 after being acquired via trade with the Bengals in exchange for defensive lineman B.J. Hill, thanked his wife as part of his heartfelt message and added, "As a healthy 29-year-old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today.
"I am truly thankful for the opportunity to have played in some of the greatest atmospheres around the world. I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All-Pro Rosters, and Hall of Fame recognitions."