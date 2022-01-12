Skip to main content
Giants Complete Interview with Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen

The Giants are conducting their initial round of interviews with general manager candidates remotely and have already met with one candidate.

The Giants announced they have completed an initial interview with current Bills General manager Joe Schoen for the team's general manager vacancy.

According to the Giants, Schoen spoke with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara.

Schoen has 20 years of scouting and executive experience in the NFL, including the last five with the Bills, whom he joined in 2017 after spending most of the previous decade in the Miami Dolphins' front office.

He began his career with the Dolphins in 2008 as a national scout. He was promoted in 2013 as their assistant director of college scouting.

The 42-year-old Schoen led Miami's preparation, assessment, and acquisition of potential professional and collegiate free agents. He also was involved with their draft preparations, including draft board construction.

His first NFL job was as a ticket office intern with the Panthers in 2000. He moved into a scouting role for the team in 2001 and spent seven seasons working under Brandon Beane, with whom he'd later reunite in Buffalo when Beane was named the Bills general manager.

Schoen graduated from DePauw University in 2001 with a communications degree. He played quarterback and receiver in three seasons at DePauw and was a team captain during his senior season.

