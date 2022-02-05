Skip to main content
Giants Interview Steelers Coach Teryl Austin for Defensive Coordinator Role

The Giants are moving quickly to find a new defensive coordinator after losing Patrick Graham to the Raiders.

The Giants reportedly received permission from the Pittsburgh Steelers to interview defensive assistant Teryl Austin for their vacant defensive coordinator role, according to the New York Post.

ESPN was first with the news of the Giants' interest in Austin, who ironically interviewed for the Giants head coaching position after the 2015 season, the role going to Ben McAdoo.

Austin just completed his third season as the Steelers' senior defensive assistant/secondary and 18th year in the National Football League coaching ranks and has helped to shape the Steelers defense into one of the top units in the league:  

Austin coached a group of defensive backs that helped Pittsburgh's defense rank as one of the NFL's best in 2020. The Steelers limited 11 opponents below a 60.0 completion percentage, which led all teams for the season. Pittsburgh's opponents averaged a 56.7 completion percentage and a 76.7 average quarterback ranking. Both marks not only led the NFL but were the lowest by a Pittsburgh defense since 2011. The Steelers also finished near the top of the League in interceptions (t-1st, 18), takeaways (2nd, 27), games with multiple takeaways (1st, 11), and passes defensed (1st, 84).

In 2019, Pittsburgh limited 11 opponents below 200 yards passing, which led the League. The Steelers ranked top-five in the NFL in interceptions (2nd, 20), interception rate (2nd, 3.89%), pass defense (3rd, 194.6), yards per play allowed (3rd, 4.72), passes defensed (3rd, 99), opposing passer rating (4th, 79.7), pass yards per attempt allowed (4th, 6.06), total defense (5th, 304.1) and scoring defense (5th, 18.9).

Austin's previous experience included stints as the defensive coordinator for the Lions (2014-17), where his units ranked in the Top-10 among all NFL teams in total yards per game allowed (340.3/10th), rushing yards per game allowed (100.3/8th), and the number of games in which opponents were held to 20 points or less (34/tied for 6th), and Bengals (2018).

Austin rose up the coaching ranks, serving as a defensive backs coach for the Seahawks (2003-2006), Cardinals (2007-2009), and Ravens (2011-2013).

Before 2011, Austin was the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida's defense, which recorded 22 interceptions — the fourth-most in the nation — returning four for TDs. The Gators' 538 interception return yards were the most in the nation. Austin's unit led the SEC in conference games, allowing just 310.8 yards per game, including 175.5 passing.

He also had college stints as a graduate assistant at Penn State (1991-1992) and defensive backs coach at Wake Forest (1993-1995), Syracuse (1996-1998), and Michigan (1999-2002). Austin was once with the Washington Football Team in training camp as a player.

Austin was reportedly thought to be on his way toward becoming the successor to long-time Steelers defensive coordinator Kevin Butler, who retired after seven seasons in his role. However, there is some question regarding whether Austin would get to call the plays ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin, who, per a report, has been the team's defense's play-caller.

