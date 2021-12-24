Giants O-line Coach Rob Sale Reportedly on Florida’s Coaching Radar
New Florida head coach Billy Napier is targeting four NFL assistant coaches to add to his Gators program, one of them being Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale, according to a report by The Athletic.
Sale, 42 years old, is in his first season as the Giants offensive line coach. He joined head coach Joe Judge’s staff after a stint with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, where he was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
If Sale departs, he will be the third Giants offensive line coach to do so. Marc Colombo, Judge’s original hire, was fired midway through last year. He was replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo, who didn’t renew his contract with the club.
Sale previously crossed paths with Judge at the University of Alabama. He was the Crimson Tide’s strength and conditioning coach and offensive analyst from 2007-11. Judge served as the special teams assistant from 2009-11.
The Giants are expected to revamp their offensive line this off-season, the lone current starter likely to survive the anticipated purge being left tackle Andrew Thomas.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants offensive line is currently the league's 28th ranked unit as of Week 15.
