Giants Player Profile | Cameron Fleming, OT

2019 Season Rewind

In his first six seasons, Cam Fleming has proven to be an excellent backup and spot starter, having done so for the New England Patriots, where he was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams.

He spent the last two seasons with Jason Garrett in Dallas and has started three games in each of his two seasons with the Cowboys. He has started 26 games over his career and at least three games a year over the previous five seasons.

Fleming was an extremely solid tackle on the right side for Dallas. In his two seasons, he participated in 497 offensive snaps and did not have a single penalty.

He also allowed the offense to continue to operate the way that it was intended. In his six starts for the Cowboys, the offense still averaged 29 points per game.

Looking Ahead

Competition, competition, competition--that is what Fleming is going to provide immediately.

Make no mistake; Fleming, who signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with $2 million is guaranteed, is not just with the Giants for window dressing.

Fleming can play at both tackle positions, having started on both sides. He filled in admirably last season for perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith when he was out dealing with an injury.

Fleming also has two post-season starts at right tackle under his belt, and at just 27 years of age, he's motivated to earn a starting job because he still has an opportunity before him to sign at least one more multi-year deal.

Fleming will have a leg up on rookie Andrew Thomas and Nate Solder because he played under new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in Dallas.

Understanding his system and the verbiage will be one less thing Fleming has holding him back in the competition for one of the tackle positions.

He's solid in run blocking, showing an ability to create lanes for running backs turning would-be defenders to the side. Fleming is also strong enough to use a defender's leverage against them.

Perhaps the biggest concern with Fleming's game is his inconsistent technique in pass protection. This leads to his pad level rising or at times he'll lean too much forward, which can cause him to be knocked off balance too easily against certain types of pass rush moves.

Still, when you put him against the other two assumed starters at tackle, it makes sense how he would fit in. If the staff felt that Thomas needed more time to get accustomed to the pro game, Fleming steps in at left tackle and should continue to play well as he did in Dallas.

If Solder gets off to a slow start, Fleming could step in at the right tackle and bring a stabilizing force to the position. And if Fleming doesn't win a starting job, he becomes the swing tackle many organizations around the NFL wish they had.

Even if Fleming is not the long term solution in New York, he certainly provides a nice stopgap while all of the young offensive line talents like Thomas and fellow rookie Matt Peart develop.

It will probably come down to a battle at right between Fleming and Solder at right tackle. Does Solder have a revival under offensive line coach Marc Colombo or has his time passed? Is this the time that Fleming takes the next step in his career and becomes a full-time starter?

Right now, the odds are pretty even that either will start and maybe that level of competition will benefit the entire team because it will bring the best out of them.