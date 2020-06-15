Giants Player Profile: Javon Leake, RB

2019 Rewind

It’s been far too long that the Giants had a reliable kick returner that wasn’t a featured player on either side of the ball, but they may have found one in an undrafted rookie out of Maryland.

Javon Leake earned the honor of being named to the First Team-All Big 10 as a return specialist in 2019 while having two kickoff return touchdowns in that campaign (he had three in his career which tied the Maryland school record).

Leake also took home the 2019 Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist Award, an honor that has also been awarded to current Giants’ players Saquon Barkley and Jabrill Peppers.

Leake possessed an incredible one-cut ability in college and was an honorable mention All Big-10 due to his explosive, home run hitting, ability while sharing a backfield with Anthony McFarland.

His yards-per-carry were astonishing throughout his time as a Terp. In his freshman year, Leake averaged 11 yards per touch on only nine touches.

His touches increased in his sophomore season to 34, and he averaged 9.1 yards per touch (309 yards) while scoring seven touchdowns.

In his junior year, which was 2019, Leake averaged 7.2 yards per touch (736 yards) on 102 carries. He added eight touchdowns, but only had nine catches on the season.

Leake was the change-of-pace back who possessed a unique ability to make one cut and accelerate past second-level defenders.

All of this, combined with Leake’s explosive ability, is why many thought he might be a late-round selection, but that wasn’t the case, and there’s a reason why.

Despite his speed, Leake showed up to the combine and ran a 4.65 40-yard dash, which is well below what he is capable of running.

He has good size at 6'0", 206 pounds, but the running time was poor that day as it was for a lot of the athletes. Remember, the combine was held at night this year to allow for more media access, and multiple combine attendees complained about running their 40s so late in the day.

Leake's vertical jump also left something to be desired. He jumped 34 inches, which is 44th percentile, but he was able to jump 125” in the broad jump, which was 88th percentile for the running back position.

The Giants were the beneficiary of Leake’s poor testing, and they were able to bring the playmaker into camp where he will compete to back up star running back Saquon Barkley.

Looking Ahead

The Giants brought in veteran running back Dion Lewis, who has experience with the current coaching staff to spell Saquon Barkley. Still, Lewis doesn’t have the athletic ability he once possessed (though he is good in pass protection). But Lewis is only signed to a one-year contract.

Leake will attempt to earn his bones as the Giants kick and punt returner. He is dangerous in space, and I do believe a package of 21-personnel, out of the shot-gun split back, with Barkley and Leake could put linebackers in a bind.

Leake isn’t quite there yet, but let’s see how he develops under new running backs coach Burton Burns, who has spent the last 13 years at Alabama developing quality NFL running backs.

Leake has some competition for a roster spot, including incumbents Jonathan Hilliman and Wayne Gallman. Based on special teams alone, Leake should have an advantage over Hilliman. As for beating out Gallman, although this regime didn’t draft him, he is on his last year on his rookie deal, and he still offers a good skill set.

The Giants could enter the season with Barkley, Lewis, Gallman, and Leake, who should be an essential fixture on special teams.

Also, there was a new rule passed this offseason that allows for two more practice squad players to be activated on Sunday, making it a 55-man roster.

This could be the most likely scenario for Leake if the Giants feel Peppers, Tate, or another player gives them the best opportunity on kick/punt returns.

I think Leake will make the squad and be the kick returner for the 2020 Giants, with the occasional touch or two for the offense by the end of the year, especially if his explosiveness is present on special teams.