Giants QB Tommy DeVito Honored by Cedar Grove Township
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, who went from undrafted obscure rookie free agent to engineering a three-game winning streak for the team last season (including a win over the Green Bay Packers), can add another honor to his growing list.
On Monday evening, DeVito was honored by his hometown of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, and presented with a key to the city by Mayor Kerry Peterson. The quarterbacks’ parents, Tom and Alexandra, brother Max, and his football agent, Sean Stellato, were among those in attendance at the ceremony.
“I’ll continue to be the ambassador and everything (I) need to be for this town,” DeVito said after accepting his honor. “Anything you guys will ever need, let me know, and I’ll be here for you.”
DeVito, a graduate of Don Bosco Prep, sparked a wave of optimism among Giants fans last season during a season that was otherwise lost before it had a chance to get started.
With injuries striking starter Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor, the Giants coaching staff trusted the man “Tommy Cutlets” for his love of his mother’s homemade chicken cutlets.
DeVito led the Giants on a three-game winning streak, including the Monday night victory over the Packers. That winning streak kept the Giants' slim playoff hopes alive and sparked a wave of frenzy reminiscent of “Linsanty,” named after former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin, whose play energized Knicks fans during the 2011-2012 season.
DeVito finished his rookie season, appearing in nine games with six starts and going 3-3. He completed 114 of 178 pass attempts (64 percent) for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns, with just three interceptions.
But he had a 32.1 percent success rate, the lowest of the three Giants quarterbacks, defined as picking up at least 40 percent of the required yardage on first downs, 60 percent on second downs, and 100 percent on third and fourth downs.
DeVito, who began his college career at Syracuse before transferring to Illinois in 2022, was benched at halftime in a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
That game ultimately ended the Giants’ already slim playoff hopes. Taylor, who had been activated off IR a couple of weeks prior, replaced him for the remainder of the season.
DeVito’s play earned him another opportunity to compete for a roster spot. He’ll have to fend off former CFL star Nathan Rourke, whom the Giants recently claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots, for the third quarterback spot this summer.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel