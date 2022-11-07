Skip to main content

Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Suffers a Hand Injury During Bye Week

Giants Safety Xavier McKinney was injured over the bye week and will miss a few weeks.

The injury bug has struck the New York Giants again, as safety Xavier Mckinney suffered a hand injury over the bye week.

The news was broken by McKinney himself on his social media channel and confirmed by a source.

According to McKinney's tweet, he suffered a hand injury while on vacation in Cabo over the bye during a guided ATV tour. The injury, he said, will keep him sidelined "for a few weeks."

McKinney's injury is a blow to the 6-2 Giants, who, starting on Thanksgiving, face five weeks of games against the NFC East. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Houston Texans helmet during the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
News

Giants Open Week 10 as a 6.5 Favorite vs. Texans

New York will be looking for a fast start out of the bye week.

By Patricia Traina
NFC East helmets
Play
Game Day

NFC East Week 9 Wrap: Eagles Still Perfect

Half of the NFC East was on a bye in what was an otherwise quiet week for the division.

By Joe Najarian
Dec 11, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) scores the game winning TD in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

Dallas Reportedly Has Interest in Former Giants Receiver Odell Beckham Jr

The Cowboys are looking to add to their core to boost their chances of catching the Eagles for the division title.

By Patricia Traina

It's unclear if McKinney's injury will land him on injured reserve. The Giants were set to return from their bye week today but weren't set to practice until Tuesday. 

With McKinney out, the Giants other safeties include Julian Love, Dane Belton, and Jason Pinnock. They could also elevate Landon Collins from the practice squad to provide additional depth at the position if they see fit. However, since re-signing with the team's practice squad last month, Collins has been working primarily as an inside linebacker.

McKinney has 37 tackles this season, including one sack, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit, and four pass breakups. McKinney is the defensive play caller for the Giants, but that role will likely fall to Love while Belton, the Giants' fourth-round pick this year, figures to move into McKinney's spot in the starting lineup.

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants