Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Suffers a Hand Injury During Bye Week

The injury bug has struck the New York Giants again, as safety Xavier Mckinney suffered a hand injury over the bye week.

The news was broken by McKinney himself on his social media channel and confirmed by a source.

According to McKinney's tweet, he suffered a hand injury while on vacation in Cabo over the bye during a guided ATV tour. The injury, he said, will keep him sidelined "for a few weeks."

McKinney's injury is a blow to the 6-2 Giants, who, starting on Thanksgiving, face five weeks of games against the NFC East.

It's unclear if McKinney's injury will land him on injured reserve. The Giants were set to return from their bye week today but weren't set to practice until Tuesday.

With McKinney out, the Giants other safeties include Julian Love, Dane Belton, and Jason Pinnock. They could also elevate Landon Collins from the practice squad to provide additional depth at the position if they see fit. However, since re-signing with the team's practice squad last month, Collins has been working primarily as an inside linebacker.

McKinney has 37 tackles this season, including one sack, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit, and four pass breakups. McKinney is the defensive play caller for the Giants, but that role will likely fall to Love while Belton, the Giants' fourth-round pick this year, figures to move into McKinney's spot in the starting lineup.

