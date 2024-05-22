Giants WR Malik Nabers Among Top Receivers Named by PFF Before 2024 Season
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers has yet to play a snap in an NFL regular season game, but that hasn't stopped many analysts from being bullish on what the sixth overall pick in this year's draft class can bring to the Giants offense.
Pro Football Focus's Sam Monson lists Nabers as one of two rookie receivers on his Top 32 receivers ahead of the 2024 season. The Giants rookie is ranked No. 25 on his list, and Monson praises the former LSU wideout for bringing "an exceptional explosive threat to the table."
Nabers, who stands to become the Giants' first true No. 1 receiver since Odell Beckham Jr, was also lauded by Monson as being "extremely fast, sudden as a route runner, and ... a big play waiting to happen from the slot or out wide."
Last season, the Giants ranked 25th in the league in explosive plays of 20+ yards (44). They also haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Beckham's last season with the team before being traded to Cleveland in 2018.
Over the last two seasons, Nabers, ranked the top-graded receiver from the 2024 draft class (minimum of 75 pass targets) by PFF, has caught 161 of 228 pass targets for 2,585 yards and 17 touchdowns. His 1,568 yards last season was second among that 57-member sample size, while his 14 touchdowns were tied for second.