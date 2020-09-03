SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

John Mara Not Optimistic Fans Can Attend Giants Games In 2020

Jackson Thompson

Giants COO John Mara would love nothing better than to open the doors of MetLife Stadium to the team's season-ticket holders this fall.

But thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mara isn't holding out much hope of being able to offer that.  

"We're not going to be able to have fans certainly in September and I'm hopeful at some point we can have them back but I have to say I'm not all that optimistic about that," Mara said Thursday during a video call with reporters. 

"We had a league meeting a couple weeks ago. I think I made the statement that we just have to accept the fact that this is not going to be, that this is going to be an unusual year."

Mara has been in communication with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's office regarding updates that strike a happy medium between allowing fans back into the stands and ensuring that any actions uphold health and safety guidelines to prevent an outbreak of new COVID-19 cases. 

"I've had conversations with our governor, and we're very supportive about what he's been doing so far," Mara said. "The most important thing is the health and safety of our players, our staff, and our fans entering the building.

"If we get to a point where, where the state believes that we can do this safely, then we'll consider letting fans in the building," Mara added. 

"But I'm not sure that we're at that point right now. So I think we just gotta be supportive of what the governor is trying to do."

Murphy's early-season mandate of no fans won't give new head coach Joe Judge and his young team any home-field advantage in 2020. 

The NFL has left it up to each team to decide whether it will allow fans in the stands this fall, provided their state and local government allow such a provision.

For example, in Texas, the Cowboys plan to allow for a percentage of their stadium's capacity to be filled for their regular-season opener. In contrast, the Texans are not following suit given the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the Houston area.  

Mara believes that the decision for other teams to have fans in attendance this year will create a competitive imbalance. 

"It's not necessarily going to be competitively fair in the sense that some teams that are going to have fans in attendance and some teams are not," he said. 

"Certain areas of the country are going to be a little more liberal about allowing people in the building and that's something we're just going to have to accept and move forward."

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gettleman Insists Team "Didn't Miss Anything" on DeAndre Baker

The Giants insist they performed their due diligence on cornerback DeAndre Baker, and apparently nothing suggested that Baker might one day find himself in the kind of predicament he's currently in.

Patricia Traina

by

Lzbeats

New York Giants Biggest Remaining Questions As Camp Ends

What questions are left for the Giants in the twilight of training camp?

Mike Addvensky

by

ptraina

New York Giants Top 6 Most Critical Players of 2020: Logan Ryan

With the clock ticking down to the start of the NFL season, Giants Country is kicking off its series of the Giants' Top 6 most critical players in 2020. Defensive back Logan Ryan kicks off the series as a key veteran presence in the Giants' secondary.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

John Mara: DeAndre Baker Issue "Embarrassing to the Organization"

Expectations are the cornerback, who is currently on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, will be released sooner than later.

Patricia Traina

John Mara Supports Players' Right to Peaceful Protests

While Giants COO John Mara prefers that his club employees stand for the National Anthem, he made it clear that he'll support whatever decision they make to engage in peaceful protests.

Patricia Traina

LockedOn Giants: Twitter Thursday

As training camp comes to a close, roster decisions will soon need to be made. And there are still questions that need to be answered.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 3, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Dave Gettleman defending the team's drafting of cornerback DeAndre Baker.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Acquire CB Isaac Yiadom From Broncos

The Giants added their fourth cornerback in a six-day span on Wednesday, trading a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Isaac Yiadom.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Dave Gettleman Optimistic with Giants' Direction

Time will tell of course, but with the team having created a new identity for itself under rookie head coach Joe Judge, there's a lot of optimism in East Rutherford.

Patricia Traina

The Fightin' Joe Judges? Giants' New Moniker Captures Team's Personality

They're called the New York Football Giants and have been for years. But general manager Dave Gettleman's off-the-cuff characterization of the team as the Fightin' Joe Judges has a nice ring to it.

Jackson Thompson