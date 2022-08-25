Skip to main content

Leonard Williams Fondly Recalls Days with Jets

Williams has immersed himself in the Giants' culture, but he hasn't forgotten where he got his NFL start.

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams considers himself fully immersed in the Big Blue culture, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten his NFL origin.

That origin is with the New York Jets, who visit the Giants team headquarters in East Rutherford for a joint practice Thursday, just days before hosting Big Blue in the preseason finale.

Williams, an eight-year veteran out of USC, spent four seasons with the New York Jets from 2015-2019. The No. 6 overall pick in 2015, Williams was a defensive staple on a roster that never looked the same as dysfunction, and losing caused turnover year in and year out.

Although many of the guys Williams played with during his time with the Jets have moved on, Williams, who is friends with some of the current Jets players, told reporters Wednesday that he's not harboring any special sentimental feelings.

“I look at it the same as every joint practice,” Williams said. “I know (Jets Defensive Lineman) Quinnen (Williams) pretty well, so I’m excited to see him as a friend. Other than that, it’s been so many years since I’ve been there that I don’t see it the same way anymore. It’s just another team for me.”

Through 70 games wearing the green, Williams was one of the most durable players on the roster, playing in all those contests and starting in all but one. He recorded 240 tackles, 17 sacks (a season-high 7 in 2018), one interception, and two forced fumbles.

In 2017, however, things started to turn south during the defensive linemen’s Jets tenure. That year, his production fell significantly with career lows in tackles and sacks. The following season, the Jets picked up Williams's fifth-year option, a gesture returned with another drop in tackles and on-the-field penalties that cost the team and his wallet.

On October 28th, 2019, the Jets traded Williams to the Giants for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 conditional fifth-round pick. The deal seemed like a steal for the Jets at the time, but the Giants have benefitted of late, given Williams' durability and production as a two-way defensive lineman.

If Williams is harboring any bitterness over having been traded, he didn't let on, instead chalking it up to a business decision and reaffirming his gratitude to the Jets for the opportunity that was presented to him.

“I appreciate that organization for bringing me into the league, for drafting me, for giving me an opportunity. Now I’ve been wearing blue for so long, and I’ve been a part of the Giant’s organization, and I’m so thankful to be here,” he said.

Since joining the Giants midway into the 2019 season, Williams has rediscovered his pass rushing beast, compiling 164 total tackles, 18.5 (including a career-high 11.5 in 2020), and three forced fumbles.

Likewise, the Giants defense has benefited from William’s presence and leadership. In the 2020 season, despite a 6-10 record, the two-time Defensive Player of the Week helped steer his unit towards improvements in several categories, including opponent points per game, first downs, and third down conversion percentage.

Nothing about the past two and a half seasons has been easy for Williams and company, as the Giants woeful offense and questionable special teams have left a significant onus on the defense to keep the team competitive.

But with his financial future secure and a new coaching staff that features an aggressive-minded defensive coordinator, Williams, who has never missed a game for the Giants because of injury, is excited about what’s to come in 2022.

“Every team is a different culture. I’ve adapted to what type of culture it is here, I’ve adapted to my teammates, I’ve adapted to my coaches.”

