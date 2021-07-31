New York Giants Work Out Former Minnesota Vikings QB Sean Mannion

The New York Giants are looking to add another arm for training camp with double joint practices on the horizon.

The Giants worked out former Rams and Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion this week, intending to add him to the roster with back-to-back joint practices coming up against the Browns and Patriots.

Mannion was originally a third-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in the 2015 draft out of Oregon State. The 6'6", 230-pound quarterback has appeared in 13 career games with two starts, one start apiece for the Rams and Vikings, and has an 0-2 record as a starter.

Mannion has completed 45 out of 74 pass attempts (60.8%) for 384 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Mannion was part of the Rams Super Bowl LIII team in 2018, which lost to the New England Patriots. Following the 2018 season, Mannion signed with the Vikings to be Kirk Cousins' backup.

Mannion's lone start for the Vikings came in Week 17 against Chicago after the Vikings locked up a playoff berth. He threw for 126 yards and two interceptions in the 21–19 loss.

Mannion re-signed with the Vikings in 2020 after having impressed Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer with his intelligence and approach to the game. Despite being on the roster, Mannion didn't play during the 2020 season.

The Giants currently have three quarterbacks on their roster: stater Daniel Jones and backups Mike Glennon and Clayton Thorsen.

