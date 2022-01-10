Top NFL Insider Reports Frustration Exists in Giants Locker Room with Joe Judge
For weeks Giants players have sung the praises of head coach Joe Judge, expressing their belief in him and the program he’s been building.
But FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer painted a different-looking picture about the Giants’ head coach Sunday night, reporting that things with the 40-year old second-year head coach might not be as rosy.
The Giants ended the season with a string of ugly-looking losses, many of which were blow-outs. Although injuries have wrecked the team, the losses have also been punctuated with what can best be described as conservative play decisions, some in-game mishaps such as blown time-outs and plays getting sent in too late, and other issues that could easily be at the root of player frustration.
During Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team, the Giants called for two straight quarterback sneaks when backed up at their goal line, a clear sign of no confidence in the offense to move the ball away from the goal line.
General manager Dave Gettleman is not expected to be back in 2022, something that has been speculated for weeks. Judge, meanwhile, was thought to be a safe candidate.
Glazer reported earlier on Sunday that Judge has been lobbying for assistant general manager Kevin Abrams to succeed Gettleman when he retired to maintain continuity.
But now, with Judge’s fate hanging in the balance and as competition around the league begins to increase as teams are firing general managers (Minnesota and Chicago) and head coaches (Chicago, Miami, Jacksonville, and Denver), the Giants could very well be going in a different direction.
