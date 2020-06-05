Player Profile | Kyler Fackrell, OLB

2019 in Review

Outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell should have been sitting pretty last season for the Packers after posting a double-digit sack performance (10.5 sacks) in 2018 a total that tied him with more "prominent" pass rushers such as DeMarcus Lawrence and Fletcher Cox of the Eagles.

Instead, the Packers sought to upgrade their pass-rushing efforts, adding unrestricted free agents Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith.

The addition of those two "blue goose" pass rushers dropped Fackrell to third on the team's depth chart last season and significantly cut into his playing time.

Instead of building on his breakout 2018 season, Fackrell finished last year with one sack as a mostly forgotten man in the Packers defense whose role seemed to be to spell either of the Smiths when they needed a breather.

But it's not as though Fackrell suddenly lost his mojo. The combination of the Packers being able to add the two Smiths to the pass-rushing unit combined with Fackrell's production in reduced snaps made it an easy decision for Green Bay to let the 29-year-old leave via free agency.

Looking Ahead

There could be a silver lining in store for Fackrell now that he's landed with the Giants.

For one, the reduction in his playing time means he absorbed less wear and tear on his body, which will hopefully translate into a Freeh set of legs for the Giants defense.

And then there is his reuniting with Patrick Graham, the Giants defensive coordinator who coached Fackrell to that double-digit sack season.

Fackrell probably isn't a No. 1 pass rusher. Listed at 245 pounds, there has always been concern about his play strength going back to his college days at Utah State, which showed up on tape when he attempted to bull rush.

But there is still a lot to like about Fackrell's game. For one, he always seems to have a backup plan to his pass-rushing attack should Plan A to be stonewalled.

Having a Plan B is imperative to finding success. On the tape, there are numerous instances where he's had to go to Plan B to increase his penetration into the offensive backfield.

Being able to string together multiple plans of attack helped Fackrell enjoy the breakout season he had in 2018.

Fackrell also shows good bend and seems to be a better matchup going against guards, whom he was able to beat with a little more consistency.

While he probably won't be used much in deep coverage with the Giants, in limited coverage snaps, he's shown himself not to be a liability on the intermediate zones. In 27 career pass targets, he's allowed one touchdown (that coming last season) and has a respectable 88.7 NFL Rating.

The other aspect of Fackrell's game that needs to be mentioned is his run defense. Fackrell has shown an ability to set the edge, delivering 56 stops for zero or negative yards in his four-year career. Fackrell uses his hands well to shed blocks and has just enough of a burst to zip by slower offensive linemen.

The Giants seem to be expecting the pass rush to come from multiple personnel versus just one or two guys, and Fackrell certainly has enough in his toolbox to contribute to the Giants 2020 sack totals. All he needs is the opportunity.