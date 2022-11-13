Report: Giants Contacted Saquon Barkley Regarding Contract Exension

The New York Giants reportedly had discussions with running back Saquon Barkley's representatives over the bye week, per reports by the NFL Network and ESPN.

Barkley is in the option year of his contract, in which he's currently earning a fully guaranteed $7.217 million, which amounts to $400,944 per week. With nine games remaining in the 2022 season, Barkley is still owed $3.608 million on his current contract, already covered in the team's cap.

Had he signed a new deal, it likely would have included new money which, even if modestly paid this year, wouldn't fit under the Giants' cap (they have $2,468,673 in cap space per Over the Cap) unless the Giants were to restructure the contract of receiver Kenny Golladay to gain some additional space.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen, speaking to reporters during the team's bye week, opened the door bout possibly extending some contracts during the team's mid-year break. During an appearance on Peter Schrager's podcast, Schoen mentioned Barkley as one of the players they'd be interested in extending.

Barkley has made good on his vow to return to his rookie season form after three injury-filled years, including a devastating torn ACL suffered in 2020. He is currently third with 779 rushing yards on 163 carries before Week 9.

According to NFL.com, Barkley is thought to be looking to become the league's highest-paid running back, with a deal surpassing the four-year, $64 million contract ($16 million per year) Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers signed when he was a member of the Panthers.

If the Giants can't get a deal done with Barkley by the time free agency starts, they're likely to use the franchise tag at an estimated cost of $12.632 million to discourage other teams from opening negotiations with the running back.

NFL.com also reported the Giants had preliminary contract extension talks with safety Julian Love.

