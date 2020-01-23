GiantsCountry
Report: Giants Hire Marc Columbo as Offensive Line Coach

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

New Giants head coach Joe Judge has reportedly filled the offensive line coach position on his staff, one of the most critical spots on his coaching staff, with former NFL offensive lineman Marc Columbo.

Colombo is a 2002 first-round draft by the Bears. He was released by the team after the 2005 season and then went to the Cowboys, where he enjoyed the prime years of his career before finishing his tenure as a player with Miami in 2010.

Colombo started in 95 of the 111 games in which he played, and retired as a member of the Cowboys in 2012 after signing a one-day contract. He then joined the team during the 2014 season as an assistant in the personnel department.

He then moved to coaching, initially as the assistant offensive line coach from 2016-18 on Jason Garrett's staff before being promoted to the offensive line coach from 2018-19.

In his first season as the assistant offensive line coach, Colombo helped the Cowboys finish with the second-ranked rushing attack at 149.8 yards-per-game and the league's rushing leader (Ezekiel Elliott, 1,631 yards). That offensive line yielded three first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections (center Travis Frederick, guard, and tackle Tyron Smith.

Columbo will take over a Giants offensive line that vastly underperformed in 2019 despite the attempt to upgrade the talent.

Colombo played his college ball at Boston College, where he was a teammate of former Giants All-Pro guard Chris Snee. 

The Giants Assistant Coaching Staff: What We Know

Offensive Coordinator: Jason Garrett (announced by the team)
Quarterbacks: Jerry Schuplinski (reported & confirmed by a source)
Running Backs: Burton Burns (reported and confirmed by a source)
Tight Ends: TBA
Receivers: Tyke Tolbert (reported and confirmed by a source)
Offensive Line: Marc Columbo
Offensive Assistants (Roles to Be Determined): Freddie Kitchens (reported, unconfirmed), Jody Wright (reported and confirmed by a source)

Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach: Patrick Graham (announced by the team)
Defensive Line: TBA
Linebackers: TBA
Defensive Backs: Jerome Henderson (reported and confirmed by a source)
Defensive Assistants (Roles to Be Determined): Bret Bielema (reported and confirmed by a source)

Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey (announced by the team)
Special Teams Assistant: Tom Quinn (implied by the team)

