Saquon Barkley Leading Running Backs in Pro Bowl Voting

The NFL announced that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley remains the leading vote-getter among all NFL running backs in Pro Bowl ballotting.

Barkley, who is in the midst of a stunning comeback season, had gathered 122,295 votes as of noon on December 7. Currently fourth in the league in rushing (1,055 yards), Barkley, whose 1,296 all-purpose yards ranks fifth in the league, reached his third career 1,000-yard rushing season last week against the Washington Commanders.

Other Giants who are currently in the top 10 of vote-getters for the Pro Bowl include special teamer Nick McCloud (3rd), offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (4th), kicker Graham Gano (7th), safety Julian Love (8th) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (10th).

Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or on club sites until Thursday, December 15. Fans can vote as often as they would like. Those fans who vote via www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote can also enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII courtesy of Castrol.

Fans can also vote directly on Twitter during the final two weeks (December 1-15) of Pro Bowl Games Vote. To cast a Twitter vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name.

All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is an additional method of voting to the online ballot at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 16.

