Select Photos from New York Giants' Sunday Practice | SEE IT

"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."

You might recognize that creed as being associated with the U.S. Post Office, but based on what we're learning so far about Giants head coach Joe Judge, that creed can also apply to a Giants practice.

Despite damp and rainy Sunday morning, Judge had the entire Giants field outside on the grass field working through drills. That's what we can expect from the Giants new head coach, who only plans to make use of the team's indoor field house if lightning is in the area.

Chalk Judge's willingness to put his team through practice in the rain as another little detail he's trying to cover. After all, if the game is played in the elements, shouldn't it be practiced in them as well?

According to the Giants.com practice report, the receivers had trouble hanging on to the ball in the rain, but if they're going to be sloppy with their ball security in the rain, practice is the time to work all that out.

With the ramp-up practices now in the book, it's time for the pads to come out and for contact to be made as the team gears up for Friday's scrimmage.

Although Judge has said he wants a physical practice, it will be interesting to see how the team balances being physical with being smart, especially as tempers flare up during those hot and humid spells that August likely has a few more left in store for the tri-state area.

Here's a look at photos from today's camp, courtesy of Giants.com.

BLUE NOTES:

Rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was back to work after being excused from Friday's practice to attend to a personal matter. ... The Giants waived receiver Cody White, whom they had acquired last Tuesday, to make room for cornerback Prince Smith.