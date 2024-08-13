Vikings Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy to Undergo Knee Surgery; Likely to Miss Game vs. Giants
The New York Giants may have one less thing to worry about when they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the regular season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Vikings' touted rookie quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, is set to undergo knee surgery after suffering from a torn meniscus in his preseason NFL debut on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Given the timing, McCarthy will almost certainly miss the Week 1 regular-season opener against the New York Giants, a team that had been linked to him during the pre-draft period.
McCarthy is one of the top quarterbacks from the most recent draft class, chosen by the Vikings with the 10th pick out of Michigan. He was the MVP of the Rose Bowl Game victory that punched the Wolverines' ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship, one where he helped secure the program's first claimed national title since 1997.
McCarthy was one of the top rookie performers of last weekend's preseason action, leading a comeback from two possessions down en route to a 24-23 victory over Las Vegas. The Michigan alum completed 11-of-18 passes for 188 yards, tossing two scores and an interception.
Minnesota currently has three other quarterbacks stationed on its depth chart. Sam Darnold is far and away the favorite to start against the Giants after coming over from San Francisco this offseason. Darnold got the start on Saturday and played the opening series, a turnover on downs that saw him complete 4-of-8 passes for 59 yards. Behind Darnold lies traveled backup Nick Mullens and 2023 fifth-round pick Jaren Hall.
Meanwhile, McCarthy becomes a candidate for the new IR rule, allowing teams to put up to two players on IR as “designated to return” during the roster cutdown date to 53 men.