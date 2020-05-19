Which "New York" Team is More New York, the Giants or Jets?

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is no different than the rest of us in that he is hoping to be able to enjoy NFL games this fall.

But in speaking with the media Monday during his daily press briefings about the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo, a Queens, NY native revealed that his team of choice isn't the Giants or the Jets.

“Personal disclosure, I want to watch the Buffalo Bills. But I’m still objective, acting as governor, there’s no personal agenda here,” Cuomo said.

“Yes, I do want to watch the Bills. But that is not subverting my role as governor. I think this is in the best interest of all the people and the best interest of the state of New York — even though I do have a coincident, personal agenda because I want to watch the Bills. But they are separate agendas. At least some would say I have a conflict of interest; I want to disclose it.”

While it's true the that the Bills are technically New York's only NFL team, the question was raised as to whether the Giants or Jets, both of whom kept New York's name as part of their respective franchise's names following their moves to New Jersey, were just as if not more "New York" as the Bills.

