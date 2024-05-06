Pro Football Network Reveals Choice for New York Giants' Biggest Roster Weakness
Although the New York Giants have vastly improved their roster this off-season between free agency and the NFL draft, according to Pro Football Network's Dakota Randall, one glaring weakness remains.
Yup, you guessed it: quarterback.
Said Randall of his selection: "Daniel Jones is coming off a torn ACL, and Drew Lock is Drew Lock. New York Giants fans can only hope that Jones will recapture his 2022 form, but that probably is wishful thinking as Jones has looked average at best for much of his career. New York opted against taking a QB in the draft and instead used the No. 6 pick on receiver Malik Nabers."
While Randall is not wrong to ignore Jones's ACL injury (part of a concerning and growing injury history), Randall seems to forget head coach Brian Daboll has a history of getting the most out of his quarterbacks.
The Giants are counting on that history to continue with Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. DeVito, remember, wasn't expected to crack the 53-man roster last year, let alone start any games.
Yet when pressed into emergency action after injuries put Jones and then backup Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve, DeVito, an undrafted free agent, came in and ripped off three wins in a row, including an impressive showing over the Green Bay Packers.
Daboll and his staff also helped Taylor further refine his game, the veteran finishing with a 2-3 record as a starting quarterback and throwing for the fourth-most yards in his career.
The hope is that Daboll will be able to bring out the best in Lock, a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos who has played a backup role with both Denver and Seattle, should Lock have to start for the Giants in case Jones isn't cleared medically for Week 1.
Randall also fails to mention that the Giants did try to trade up to get North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who went to the New England Patriots at No. 3.
Rather than reach for a pick at No. 6, the Giants pivoted to receiver Malik Nabers, whom they believe can help whoever is behind center for the short- and long-term.
All that aside, cornerback is a much bigger and more immediate need for the Giants.
\The Giants tried to land a veteran cornerback to start opposite of second-year man Deonte Banks during the height of free agency after deciding to move on from Adoree' Jackson.
After failing to do so on multiple attempts, the Giants pivoted to the draft, but their choice at cornerback, Kentucky's Andru Phillips, was curious.
Phillips, the Giants' third-round pick, is primarily a slot cornerback who, while having some potential to flex to the outside, isn't expected to do so this year.
Although the Giants added veteran cornerback David Long after the draft, there are still questions about the plan for that second cornerback spot in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's new defense.
