SEE IT! MetLife Stadium Has New Midfield Logo for Giants' Games
MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants, has a new look for the team’s 100th anniversary season.
The new look features the the current helmet design with the “ny” logo outlined in red, which the team has used since 2000.
- RELATED: The history of Giants logos
That logo joins a pair of others from the team's past, including the “ny” logo in white, a throwback to what they used from 1961 to 1974, which can be seen in the corner of each end zone, and the stylized “GIANTS” logo made famous from 1976-1999 that's in the center of the end zones.
The Giants won their first two Super Bowl championships in 1986 and in 1990 having worn the midfield logo on their helmets.
Some earlier logos, such as the player getting ready to throw the ball (used in 1945-1949 before getting a facelift for the 1950 season) and the "ny" outline used in 1975, didn't make the cut.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.