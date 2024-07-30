NFC East Watch: Former Giant Defender Explains Why He Agreed to a Position Switch
Former New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry has played in Philadelphia for the past two seasons. However, the EAgles, preparing for the next generation, drafted two of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft with their first and second picks in Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) and Cooper DeJean (Iowa).
Bradberry, who still thinks he has gas left in his tank, likely saw the handwriting on the wall with the arrival of the young cornerbacks. Looking to remain with the Eagles, Bradberry is trying to make it easier for the Eagles to keep him for at least one more of the two years left on his contract by agreeing to move to safety.
"Of course, I didn’t have the best season," Bradberry told Dave Zangaro of NbC Sports Philadelphia. "Going into my ninth year, I know they signed Isaiah Rodgers as well.
“Of course, he wasn’t able to participate at the time when I requested that but I knew eventually, he was probably going to end up being on the team. We had a lot of young guys at corner in the room anyway, feel like it was lighter at safety.”
Bradberry is currently receiving second-team reps at safety, where he has some stiff competition between CJ Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship.
“I try to be adaptive. I’m on the team right now, so as far as I’m on the team, I want to find a role on this team and I feel like if I’m a versatile player, I’m going to have a role," Bradberry said.
"Of course, I want to start. Now, where I’m going to start? I don’t know. But I’m working right now at safety to see if I can learn it and play that and be a valuable asset to the team right there.”