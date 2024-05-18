Unimpressed! Opposing Team Mascot Disses Giants' 100th Anniversary Alternate Uniforms
When it comes to the New York Giants 100th-anniversary alternate uniforms, at least one of their 2024 opposing team's mascots isn't digging the look.
Opinions among the New York Giants fan base continue to be split regarding the team's recent unveiling of its legacy uniform that features several nods to various times in the team's 100-year history.
Those nods include a jersey named "Century Red," inspired by the team's look in 1933 when the Giants played in the first-ever NFL championship game (a loss to the Chicago Bears).
The Giants will also wear tan pants with red and blue striped socks, which they wore in 1925, the first year of their existence. And the crowning look is the winged helmet, which was used from 1937 to 1947, including the team's 1938 championship season.
Despite all the historical elements incorporated into the look, many still don't approve. Among them is "Viktor the Viking," the Minnesota Vikings mascot, who recently offered his take on the Giants' planned throwback look.
Do we detect a slight touch of leftover sour grapes, considering the Giants beat the Vikings, who open the season at MetLife against the Giants, in the 2022 Wild Card round?
Only Viktor knows for sure. But if the look is that offensive to him, he probably doesn't have to worry about spending three-plus hours in front of the television set having to lay eyes on the Giants' alternate uniforms since the team likely will wear the outfit for a more historical or significant opponent later in the season.