Giants QB Daniel Jones Projected to See First Game Action This Weekend Since ACL Tear
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to take his first snaps following a season-ending ACL injury suffered last November when the Giants visit the Houston Texans for Week 2 of the preseason, head coach Brian Daboll indicated.
Daboll, who spoke to reporters prior to the team’s Sunday shorts-and-shells practice, said, “if all goes well,” when asked about the possibility of Jones playing nine months after suffering his injury in a Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The move would come as no surprise, as the Giants are not participating in any joint practices this week, as they were last week when the Detroit Lions came to town.
"Yeah, that's definitely part of it," Daboll said when asked if the lack of joint practices this week was a factor. "There's definitely an element to that. Practice against them, maybe pull back and you don't practice, maybe you play more.
"Again, that will be dictated on how these next three practices go, which, you know, we'll put a lot on them, these three practices. A lot of plays, two padded practices, and then we'll evaluate at the end of the week."
Jones, who has not missed a day of training camp since passing his physical, and the rest of the starters got in some quality snaps against the Lions, where the coaches held them out of the actual game.
The Giants are planning a pair of padded practices for Monday and Tuesday of the coming week. Daboll said he expects the starters to go through a lot of work this week and that they would sit down later in the week before leaving for Houston to finalize personnel deployment plans.
It would be a shock if Jones doesn’t get some snaps in the upcoming game. Last year, he and the starting offense were limited to one series, a decision one could argue was a mistake in getting everyone on the same page for the Week 1 season opener in which the Giants were steamrolled 40-0 by the Dallas Cowboys.
Daboll also provided an update on Drew Lock, confirming that the backup quarterback would miss some time with a hip/oblique injury suffered in the preseason win over the Detroit Lions.
However, the injury isn’t concerning enough to warrant the team’s signing another quarterback to fill in for Lock while he’s sidelined. Instead, Daboll said they’ll get tight end Tyree Jackson, a former college quarterback for Buffalo, to be the emergency signal caller behind Jones and Tommy DeVito.