Giants WR Malik Nabers Exits Practice Early with Left Foot Issue
New York Giants fans and team brass are no doubt holding their collective breath as they await an update from the team regarding first-round draft pick Malik Nabers, who exited Sunday’s practice early with a left foot ailment.
Nabers grabbed his left foot after competing in a team drill as the practice was winding down and limped to the sideline, where he removed his cleat and was attended to by trainers.
Multiple reports indicate that Nabers was moving with a noticeable limp, but he didn’t leave the field early to go inside for further evaluation immediately after getting hurt, which could be viewed as a positive sign.
Nabers, the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, has been simply unstoppable this summer with his speed and ability to separate and get behind defenders. The former LSU star is expected to be the team’s No. 1 receiving option and have a large role in the offense this season.
Head coach Brian Daboll is next scheduled to address the media on Monday morning ahead of the team’s padded practice.
This is a developing story; we will provide any updates as we get them.