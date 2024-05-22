Giants Sign Fourth-round Draft Pick Theo Johnson to Rookie Deal
PFF Not Overly Bullish on Daniel Jones in Preseason Rankings
The New York Giants have signed tight end Theo Johnson, their fourth-round draft pick this year, to his rookie deal.
At 107th overall, Johnson's selection is the Giants' highest tight-end arrival since Evan Engram was chosen in the first round in 2017.
A Penn State product, Johnson, was a highly-sought international recruit out of Canada. Despite pedestrian-looking stats for the Nittany Lions, Johnson helped boost his draft stock at both the Senior Bowl and Combine, which upped his stock.
Owning a 32-inch reach, Johnson projects as a niche big-play target at this level, following up his 16.4 yards per catch average set during the Nittany Lions' 2022 season.
Standing 6-6 and 259 pounds, Johnson has a chance to open training camp as the TE2 behind Daniel Bellinger, assuming Darren Waller retires.
Per Over the Cap, Johnson's contract is four years and is worth $4.851 million, including an $831,432 signing bonus. He will count for $1,002, 858 against this year's cap.
Safety Tyler Nubin, the team's second-round draft pick, remains the lone member of the six-man Giants' draft class who has yet to sign his rookie deal.
Nubin, however, was seen in photographs released by the team during the first two OTAs held at their East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters.