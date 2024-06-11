New York Giants Release RB Gary Brightwell from IR with Injury Settlement
Running back Gary Brightwell, a sixth-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2021, was released from the team’s injured reserve list with an injury settlement.
Brightwell, who played his colleg ball in Arizona, was waived/injured by the team last week due to a hamstring issue. After going unclaimed, he landed on the team’s injured reserve list, remaining until he reached an injury settlement.
Before his injury, which occurred during the team’s spring OTAs, the handwriting had been on the wall for Brightwell, who was about to enter his fourth NFL season.
Last year, Brightwell, a core special teams player, was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. Despite progressing from the injury, the team never designated him for return.
This year, with the addition of rookies Tyrone Tracy Jr and Dante “Turbo” Miller to a running backs room that includes veterans Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, and Jashaun Corbin, Brightwell was facing an uphill battle given that his main contribution in his career has been special teams.
Over three seasons, Brightwell appeared in 37 games with no starts. He had 41 rushing attempts for 164 yards and one touchdown and caught 11 of 16 pass turrets for 92 yards.
Brightwell served as the Giants’ kickoff returner in 2022, returning 26 kickoffs for 555 yards. His best season on offense was in 2022, when he had 31 carries for 141 yards and one touchdown.